A video of an unknown aircraft model flying near the aircraft factory in Chengdu, China, has surfaced on the Internet. It is believed that the video shows a prototype or a demonstration model of the new, sixth-generation Chinese fighter jet called Baidi Type-B, or the White Emperor. A J-20S fifth-generation Chinese fighter escorted the unknown aircraft during the flight.

The video shows a delta winged tailless aircraft. Visually, its dimensions are comparable to those of the serial J-20S jet.

It was reported in September 2022 that China was building a sixth-generation fighter jet based on Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft.

The first concept of the Chinese next-generation fighter was presented in November 2022 at China 2022 International Airshow in Zhuhai. Chinese engineers then unveiled a scaled-down model of the sixth-generation fighter.

Two years later, in November 2024, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) presented a sixth-generation stealth fighter called the AVIC Baidi Type-B, Simple Flying publication said.

It remains unknown whether the aircraft in the video is actually a Chinese next-generation fighter. It was rumoured, though, that China would fly this aircraft before the end of 2024.

According to Simple Flying, the technical specifications of the White Emperor correspond to prototypes of American sixth-generation fighters. The aircraft features a tailless design and diamond-shaped wings. It is believed that the aircraft can operate from space. Analysts are skeptical about such statements, though.

According to Military Affairs publication, the Chinese sixth-generation fighter can be equipped with drone-integrated artificial intelligence to carry out joint operations.

Particular attention is paid to its resistance to electronic warfare systems, as well as to effective operation in conditions of active counteraction by air defense systems, the publication said.

The key features of the aircraft include hypersonic speed, radar signature reduction technologies and super-maneuverable engines that ensure long-term flight at high altitudes.

China may thus become the first country in the world to have a sixth-generation fighter, Simple Flying notes.

"It could herald another step in the new era of Great Power Competition right when the US Air Force is considering canceling its manned sixth-generation fighter jet (NGAD). This could be an example of where China is not just playing catchup but could be pulling ahead in some areas," the publication notes.

China is supposedly aiming to field its sixth-generation fighter in 2035 — at around the same time when British and US navies plan to field their sixth-generation fighters as well.