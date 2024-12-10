The gunman who shot and killed the CEO of USA's largest insurance company was armed with a "ghost gun."

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on December 4 at the entrance to a luxury hotel in New York. Thompson was crossing the street from the hotel to the building where the company's investor conference was taking place. The gunman stepped out from behind a vehicle and shot the man several times. The assailant then fled on a bicycle. Thompson was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he could not be saved.

At the scene of the murder of the head of UnitedHealthcare, the police found shell casings with inscriptions "deny," "defend," and "depose" (the words that insurance companies use when refusing clients). This led the police to believe that the murder of the top manager had an ideological motive.

The suspect in Thompson's murder is 26-year-old Luigi Mangione from Towson, Maryland. The man was born into a family of a real estate agency owner, graduated from an Ivy League university, received a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania, and then worked in the technology industry.

On his social media pages, Mangione criticized capitalism and praised the thinking of Ted Unabomber Kaczynski (known for sending bombs by mail). It is believed that the young man despised insurance company employees. Allegedly, they did not assist his family in times of need.

The young man was arrested on December 9 at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He had four fake IDs, a manifesto, a 3D-printed gun and a silencer. A weapon of this type is referred to as the ghost-gun in the States. Such guns are not registered and cannot be tracked.

In his manifesto, Mangione criticized the US healthcare system for its huge profits and a dismissive attitude towards people who cannot pay insurance premiums. According to the New York Post, Mangione had back problems — shortly before killing Thompson, the gunman had had a spinal surgery.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the largest insurance companies in the United States. After the murder of Thompson, many Americans partially sided with Mangione. Numerous discussions appeared on the net about the creation of United Healthcare's AI technology that automatically refused to pay clients health insurance and did everything not to make any payments to sick individuals.