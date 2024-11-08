Football fans attack Israelis in Amsterdam all night shouting 'Free Palestine!'

In Amsterdam, people with Palestinian flags attacked Israelis after a football match between local club Ajax and Tel Aviv's Maccabi.

Masked men waving Palestinian flags attacked Israelis after the Israeli soccer team lost to Ajax in the Europa League. The attackers were chasing and beating Tel Aviv Maccabi fans throughout the night shouting "Free Palestine!"

Before the match, several Israeli fans removed the Palestinian flag that was hanging on the street. The attacks took place in several places in the city. Masked people also tried to break into hotels where Israeli fans were staying. At least 57 people were detained, Ynet reports.

Ten Israelis were injured in the assaults, two other people are not responding to calls. Israeli citizens in Amsterdam were advised not to leave their hotels, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes to be sent to Amsterdam to bring the Israelis home.

The IDF will launch a rescue operation using cargo planes, medical and rescue teams.

