World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine to set the stage for negotiations with Russia this autumn

Ukraine seeks opportunity to start conversation with Russia this autumn
World

The Ukrainian authorities intend to prepare the ground for possible negotiations with Russia in the upcoming autumn of 2024, The Kyiv Independent publication reports with reference to a source "close to Zelensky."

Ukraine seeks opportunity to start conversation with Russia this autumn
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel, CC BY-SA 4.0

Kyiv is seeking an opportunity to "start a conversation" with Moscow and discuss the exchange of prisoners on the principle of "all for all." Ukraine also plans to hold talks on food and nuclear security, the source said.

Sources in the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said earlier that Kyiv wanted to start negotiations with Moscow after the start of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region.

Ukraine wants to organize negotiations with Russia in an indirect format through mediators. The Ukrainian authorities, the publication noted, opt for the "grain deal" format with the mediation of Turkey.

On August 17, The Washington Post wrote that Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region allegedly disrupted the secret negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in Qatar on a partial ceasefire. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that reports about mediation by Qatar and Turkey were a rumor.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
US PMC FOG fighters take part in hostilities in Russia's Kursk region

Members of US-based private military company Forward Observation Group (FOG) were spotted among the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

US PMC FOG fighters post photos of themselves in Russia's Kursk
General Alaudinov: Russian forces in Kursk region push Ukrainian troops back
Russian forces push Ukrainian troops back in Kursk direction of hostilities
Russia shoots down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet in Kursk region
Putin gives priceless gift to the people of Chechnya
USA may stop Israel any moment, but it never will Anton Baketov An Existential Dilemma for the Black American Identity Peter Baofu Yuan and dollar at risk as banks continue buying gold Lyuba Lulko
An Existential Dilemma for the Black American Identity
Video: Son shoots his father dead accidentally at shooting range
Ukraine attempts to strike military airfield in northern Russia
Ukraine attempts to strike military airfield in northern Russia
Last materials
Ukraine seeks opportunity to start conversation with Russia this autumn
Ukrainian fighters try to break through Russian border into Bryansk region twice
Video: Donald Trump speaks outdoors surrounded by invisible protection
Video: Man cuts his throat and throws himself off upper floor
Thirteen Ukrainian drones attack Volgograd region of Russia
USA may stop Israel any moment, but it never will
Ukrainian Su-27 fighter shot down over Kursk region
Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV shot down above Murmansk region in northern Russia
Son accidentally shoots his proud father at shooting range – Video
An Existential Dilemma for the Black American Identity
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.