Donald Trump survives owing to Krishna's divine intervention

Krishna's divine intervention saves Donald Trump's life

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, also known as the Hare Krishna Movement, saw a divine touch in the salvation of former US President Donald Trump during his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, The Hindustan Times reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Michael Vadon, CC BY-SA 4.0

Community representative Radharam Das said that in July 1976, Donald Trump helped the Movement organize the Ratha Yatra festival — one of the main holidays in the Vaishnava tradition of Hinduism associated with one of the forms of Krishna — the deity Jagannath.

"Yes, for sure it's a divine intervention. Exactly 48 years ago, Donald Trump saved the Jagannath Rathayatra festival. Today, as the world celebrates the Jagannath Rathayatra festival again, Trump was attacked, and Jagannath returned the favour by saving him,” Radharamn Das, a spokesperson for ISKCON Kolkata said.

Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former American leader interrupted his speech, covered his ear with his hand and lay down on the floor before he was escorted away by Secret Service agents.