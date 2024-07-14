Donald Trump wins US election following failed assassination attack

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the attempt on his life that took place at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He thanked the US Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response.

Trump lives

"I was shot by a bullet that pierced the top of my right ear. I immediately realized that something was wrong, I heard a whistle, shots and immediately felt the bullet tearing the skin. There was severe bleeding, and then I realized what was happening,” the politician said.

Press secretary and political aide Stephen Chun said that Trump was feeling well.

US President Joe Biden said he had been informed of the incident.

"I'm glad to hear that he [Trump] is safe and doing well. I pray for him, his family and everyone who was at the rally," Joe Biden said in a statement.

Also, the current head of the White House expressed gratitude to the United States Secret Service for its work.

Biden said he does not yet have all the facts to call the shooting at the rally an attempt on Trump's life.

"There is no place for such violence in America. We must unite as one nation and condemn it," Biden also said.

World leaders condemn Trump assassination attempt

Argentine President Javier Miley called the shooting at the rally in the United States an attack on democracy and those who defend the free world.

The head of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, also condemned the shooting at the speech of the former head of the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, said he was shocked by the news and prayed for Trump's safety.

The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell called the incident an "unacceptable act of violence."

Republican member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor-Green also responded to the incident. She stated that "there will be no mercy for enemies."

Independent US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. called on Americans to unite after the assassination attempt on Trump and pray for his family.

called on Americans to unite after the assassination attempt on Trump and pray for his family. Vice President Kamala Harris said the assassination attempt on a US presidential candidate should not lead to major violence.

US entrepreneur Elon Musk said that he fully supported Donald Trump and wished him a quick recovery.

The billionaire noted that the United States had not known a presidential candidate "tougher” than Trump since the days of the USA's 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt.

"Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt," Musk said.

You got the wrong guy

The killed shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, recorded a video before he tried to assassinate Trump.

In the video, Crooks appeared in front of the camera sitting in a car.

"I hate Republicans. I hate Trump. And guess what? You got the wrong guy,” the man says.

The shooter lived in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park, he was 20 years old.

Trump wins election by surviving attempted assassination

The failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump has increased his chances of winning the November election, Republican congressmen assumed, Politico reports.