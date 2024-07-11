Der Spiegel: US plans to deploy long-weapons in Germany insane

US plans to deploy long-range weapons in Germany are insane, German politician and member of the German Bundestag from the BSW party (Sarah Wagenknecht Union) Sahra Wagenknecht said, Der Spiegel reports.

"The deployment of American long-range weapons on German soil does not raise our security, but, on the contrary, increases the risk for Germany to become a theatre of war with dire consequences for everyone who lives here. This madness must stop,” the politician noted.

Germany needs a government that will represent the country's existential interests rather than USA's wishes. The US will not be directly affected by the aftermath of a potential major war that may break out in Europe because of Washington's actions, Wagenknecht added.

The United States intends to begin deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026. The types of weapons that the US intends to deploy in the country have a greater range than the ones Germany has at its disposal.