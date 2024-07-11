World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Der Spiegel: US plans to deploy long-weapons in Germany insane

US plans to deploy long-range weapons in Germany are insane, German politician and member of the German Bundestag from the BSW party (Sarah Wagenknecht Union) Sahra Wagenknecht said, Der Spiegel reports.

Photo: flickr.com by Paul Korecky, CC BY-SA 2.0

"The deployment of American long-range weapons on German soil does not raise our security, but, on the contrary, increases the risk for Germany to become a theatre of war with dire consequences for everyone who lives here. This madness must stop,” the politician noted.

Germany needs a government that will represent the country's existential interests rather than USA's wishes. The US will not be directly affected by the aftermath of a potential major war that may break out in Europe because of Washington's actions, Wagenknecht added.

The United States intends to begin deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026. The types of weapons that the US intends to deploy in the country have a greater range than the ones Germany has at its disposal.

