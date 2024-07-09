Modi and Putin develop new ideas for peace in Ukraine

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin discuss new ideas for peace in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine in a constructive manner. As a result of the discussion, new ideas were born, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 9.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

Modi did not offer to become a mediator in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, but only exchanged views with Putin, Peskov noted.

"Everyone is discussing peace, everyone is supporters of peace, and we are also supporters of peace with security for us. Therefore everyone exchanges opinions,” Peskov added.

When asked whether the leaders of the two countries discussed all the issues on the agenda, the Russian president's spokesman said that Modi and Putin "went through the entire agenda exhaustively."