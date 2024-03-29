Zelensky ready to start talks with Russia without the need to reinstate 1991 borders

Kyiv is ready to begin peace negotiations with Russia without the need to reinstate Ukraine's 1991 borders, although this was previously a prerequisite for Kyiv to start a dialogue with Moscow.

In an interview with CBS News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be ready for dialogue if the Armed Forces of Ukraine could reach the borders of 2022. Such a result requires not only military steps on the part of Kyiv, but also "a complete trade blockade of Russia with the rest of the world," he said.

"To win means to help Ukraine win economically, to be strong on the battlefield and help politically. We will not need to de-occupy all our territories solely by military means,” Zelensky said.

Retired Ukrainian Major Igor Lapin earlier said that it would be up to the grandchildren of today's Ukrainian soldiers to fight for the 1991 borders of Ukraine. He also said that Ukraine lacked motivated soldiers to achieve such a goal.