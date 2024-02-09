World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Tucker Carlson denies reports about his interviews with Snowden and Reade in Russia

Tucker Carlson also interviewed Edward Snowden and Tara Reade in Russia

World

American journalist Tucker Carlson, during his recent trip to Russia, had a meeting with former US National Security Agency (NSA) officer Edward Snowden. Carlson also met with Tara Reade, who fled the United States having accused US President Joe Biden of harassment.

Tucker Carlson also interviewed Edward Snowden and Tara Reade in Russia
Photo: by kremlin.ru

At the same time, however, Carlson himself said in a text message that reports about his meetings with Snowden and Reade were fake.

Carlson's meeting with Snowden lasted for two hours

Carlson allegedly met with Snowden on Thursday, February 8, Semafor publication said. The former US intelligence officer had had a number of appearances in media space after his departure from the United States. During the recent years, though, Snowden retreated from public appearances for the safety of his family.

In 2013, Snowden found himself in the midst of an international scandal after he handed classified US intelligence information to The Guardian and The Washington Post. The documents were related to US intelligence programs to spy on citizens of the United States and other countries.

To escape legal persecution in the US, Snowden fled to Hong Kong in May 2013 and sent asylum requests to the authorities of several countries, including Russia. On June 23 of the same year, Snowden flew to Moscow. On August 1, 2014, the American received a residence permit in the Russian Federation for three years, and in October of the same year — an indefinite residence permit in Russia. In December 2022, Snowden took the oath of office and received a Russian passport.

Snowden later said that the countries where he had submitted his asylum requests feared possible consequences that they could face from the US, while others were not confident in the ability to ensure his safety. There were no options left, and Snowden received asylum in Russia.

There were no details disclosed about Tucker Carlson and Edward Snowden's conversation. It was only said that the meeting lasted for two hours. The interview with Snowden was not intended for Carlson's video program, Semafor said.

Kremlin has no knowledge about Carlson's meeting with Snowden

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on reports of the meeting between Carlson and Snowden, noted that he did not have such information.

"We do not know that. This is his personal business,” Peskov said when asked about any other meetings that Tucker Carlson may have had in Russia.

Allegedly, Tucker Carlson also recorded an interview with former assistant to US President Joe Biden, Tara Reade. She worked for him in 1993 and subsequently accused the politician of sexual harassment. Biden denied those accusations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia sells US government bonds to replace them with gold in time

In 2023, central banks around the world purchased significant amounts of gold. China's activity in this area was particularly noticeable as the nation's gold reserves increased by 225 tons over the year

Baijiahao: Russia makes brilliant move by exchanging US securities for gold
Will Tucker Carlson change the world tomorrow?
Tucker Carlson leaves Russia to change the world
Russians express their appreciation for Tucker Carlson's bold move
Valery Zaluzhny is now officially unemployed
Baijiahao: Russia makes brilliant move by exchanging US securities for gold Anton Kulikov Will Tucker Carlson change the world tomorrow? Dmitry Sudakov Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem: Israel has always been an aggressive state Daria Aslamova
Four candidates to run for Russia's first-ever three-day presidential election
Hezbollah: Israeli aggression will never intimidate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Israeli aggression will never intimidate Lebanon
Last materials
Tucker Carlson also interviewed Edward Snowden and Tara Reade in Russia
Zelensky sacks Zaluzhny, replaces him with Syrsky
Russians shower Tucker Carlson with love and support on social media
Russian presidential election: Finalised ballots will have four candidates
Baijiahao: Russia makes brilliant move by exchanging US securities for gold
Will Tucker Carlson change the world tomorrow?
Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem: Israel has always been an aggressive state
Kremlin explains why Putin decided to give interview to Tucker Carlson
Medvedev describes scenario of NATO-Russia war: 'The end of everything'
Video: Cane Corso dogs maul Pomeranian to death before children's eyes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X