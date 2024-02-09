Tucker Carlson denies reports about his interviews with Snowden and Reade in Russia

Tucker Carlson also interviewed Edward Snowden and Tara Reade in Russia

American journalist Tucker Carlson, during his recent trip to Russia, had a meeting with former US National Security Agency (NSA) officer Edward Snowden. Carlson also met with Tara Reade, who fled the United States having accused US President Joe Biden of harassment.

At the same time, however, Carlson himself said in a text message that reports about his meetings with Snowden and Reade were fake.

Carlson's meeting with Snowden lasted for two hours

Carlson allegedly met with Snowden on Thursday, February 8, Semafor publication said. The former US intelligence officer had had a number of appearances in media space after his departure from the United States. During the recent years, though, Snowden retreated from public appearances for the safety of his family.

In 2013, Snowden found himself in the midst of an international scandal after he handed classified US intelligence information to The Guardian and The Washington Post. The documents were related to US intelligence programs to spy on citizens of the United States and other countries.

To escape legal persecution in the US, Snowden fled to Hong Kong in May 2013 and sent asylum requests to the authorities of several countries, including Russia. On June 23 of the same year, Snowden flew to Moscow. On August 1, 2014, the American received a residence permit in the Russian Federation for three years, and in October of the same year — an indefinite residence permit in Russia. In December 2022, Snowden took the oath of office and received a Russian passport.

Snowden later said that the countries where he had submitted his asylum requests feared possible consequences that they could face from the US, while others were not confident in the ability to ensure his safety. There were no options left, and Snowden received asylum in Russia.

There were no details disclosed about Tucker Carlson and Edward Snowden's conversation. It was only said that the meeting lasted for two hours. The interview with Snowden was not intended for Carlson's video program, Semafor said.

Kremlin has no knowledge about Carlson's meeting with Snowden

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on reports of the meeting between Carlson and Snowden, noted that he did not have such information.

"We do not know that. This is his personal business,” Peskov said when asked about any other meetings that Tucker Carlson may have had in Russia.

Allegedly, Tucker Carlson also recorded an interview with former assistant to US President Joe Biden, Tara Reade. She worked for him in 1993 and subsequently accused the politician of sexual harassment. Biden denied those accusations.