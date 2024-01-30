World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
ZDF journalist surprised to see normal life in Mariupol

German ZDF journalist amazed to see Mariupol functioning normally under Russia's rule

World

German journalist Armin Coerper, who arrived in Mariupol, was surprised that the city was functioning normally. He spoke about life in the city in a report for Germany's ZDF TV channel. His report was published on the broadcaster's website.

German ZDF journalist amazed to see Mariupol functioning normally under Russia's rule
Photo: donetsk.kp.ru by ДАН

The correspondent said that Mariupol did not look like a ghost town to him.

"There are people walking on the streets. They live their lives and they are open [to communication],” Coerper said.

According to the journalist, he had the impression that the majority of Mariupol residents were pro-Russian.

The city is functioning normally, he said. Heating, running water, hot water, the Internet — all these services are available in Mariupol. Shops and restaurants are open as well.

"The city is currently being restored,” Armin Coerper added noting that during his stay in the city he did not see anything that could be related to anti-Russian resistance.

The Russian Defence Ministry earlier said that Russian sappers neutralised 2,000 unexploded Ukrainian shells and mines in three months.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

ZDF in Mariupol
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia-NATO war technically possible, but not because of tabloid articles

Speculations about a possible war between NATO and Russia, which could supposedly break out as early as in February 2024, have caused quite a stir in the media lately

Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids?
Putin' administration: Moscow ready for talks on Ukraine
Moscow wants to talk, but there's no one to talk to
Anglo-Saxons will not stop their war against Russia - Patrushev
Hungary wants to snatch Ukraine's Transcarpathia when Russia wins
Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids? Andrey Mihayloff Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President Guy Somerset Civil war brewing in US as Texas People's Republic is about to see the light Alexander Shtorm
Poroshenko: Zaluzhny dismissal rumours shock EU
Valery Zaluzhny's resignation: What the fuss?
Russia strongly warns US not to bring its nukes back to UK
Russia strongly warns US not to bring its nukes back to UK
Last materials
German ZDF journalist amazed to see Mariupol functioning normally under Russia's rule
Russia makes strongest warning to US against deploying nukes in UK
Ukraine's EU partners shocked by rumours of Zaluzhny's dismissal
Zaluzhny's resignation: Why all this fuss?
Putin' administration: Moscow ready for talks on Ukraine
Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids?
Patrushev: Anglo-Saxons will never stop fighting Russia
Hungarian ultra right party to snatch part of Ukraine if Russia wins conflict
Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President
Putin unveils details of Ukraine's attack on Ilyushin Il-76
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X