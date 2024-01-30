ZDF journalist surprised to see normal life in Mariupol

German journalist Armin Coerper, who arrived in Mariupol, was surprised that the city was functioning normally. He spoke about life in the city in a report for Germany's ZDF TV channel. His report was published on the broadcaster's website.

The correspondent said that Mariupol did not look like a ghost town to him.

"There are people walking on the streets. They live their lives and they are open [to communication],” Coerper said.

According to the journalist, he had the impression that the majority of Mariupol residents were pro-Russian.

The city is functioning normally, he said. Heating, running water, hot water, the Internet — all these services are available in Mariupol. Shops and restaurants are open as well.

"The city is currently being restored,” Armin Coerper added noting that during his stay in the city he did not see anything that could be related to anti-Russian resistance.

The Russian Defence Ministry earlier said that Russian sappers neutralised 2,000 unexploded Ukrainian shells and mines in three months.