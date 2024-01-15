Kremlin: Germany should rather worry about its actions in Ukraine

Germany should worry about being directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, rater than about a hypothetical conflict in the Baltic region, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting to reports about the German military developing scenarios for a possible war with Russia.
"That is what should be the subject of their concern,” he said.
On January 14, Bild said that the German military were developing scenarios for a possible conflict with Russia. According to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defence, an open military confrontation between Russia and NATO could spark in the summer of 2025 in the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and the Kaliningrad enclave.
In turn, the German Ministry of Defence refused to confirm Bild's publication about the conflict scenarios in the Baltic.
