World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Germany develops secret plan of NATO-Russia war that may break out in 2025

Bild: War between Russia and NATO to break out in the summer of 2025

World

Germany is developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia. According to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defence, the war may break out in the summer of 2025, Bild tabloid publication said with reference to an allegedly secret document of the Bundeswehr (the German Ministry of Defence).

Bild: War between Russia and NATO to break out in the summer of 2025
Photo: Flot 2017

Escalation may begin in February 2024

According to the document, on Day X, the NATO commander-in-chief will order to deploy 300,000 troops, including Bundeswehr soldiers, to the eastern flank. The escalation may begin in February 2024 with the start of Russia's active offensive against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the subsequent retreat of the Ukrainian army in June.

The document describes the actions that Russia and the West are going to take specifying even the month and the location. Those actions will culminate in the dispatch of hundreds of thousands of NATO troops and the inevitable outbreak of war in the summer of 2025, Bild said.

The most likely location for the NATO-Russia confrontation is the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad enclave. However, the authors of the material do not predict consequences for such an escalation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian forces allegedly shoot down two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov

The Ukrainian military shot down Russian A-50 and Il-22 aircraft over the Sea of Azov. Both aircraft were allegedly destroyed on the evening of January 14

Ukrainian forces allegedly shoot down two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov
Chechen man stabs villager in front of his son and films murder on video
RAW video shows man killing villager in front of his son
Russia benefits from US-Yemen and US-Iran wars, EU emerges as biggest loser Lyuba Lulko NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Last materials
Bild: War between Russia and NATO to break out in the summer of 2025
Ukrainian forces allegedly shoot down two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov
Chechen man stabs villager in front of his son and films murder on video
Russia benefits from US-Yemen and US-Iran wars, EU emerges as biggest loser
Gold Eagle: Russia steals hundreds of tons of gold from the West
Moscow threatens London with big war
Russia: Anglo-Saxons distort UN resolutions by striking Yemen
Zelensky's give-me-more-money ship is to sink in Davos
Russian soldier Babka shares his survival experience in Bakhmut dugout
Slovakia to USA: 'You're out of luck, Yankees!'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X