Germany develops secret plan of NATO-Russia war that may break out in 2025

Bild: War between Russia and NATO to break out in the summer of 2025

Germany is developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia. According to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defence, the war may break out in the summer of 2025, Bild tabloid publication said with reference to an allegedly secret document of the Bundeswehr (the German Ministry of Defence).

Photo: Flot 2017

Escalation may begin in February 2024

According to the document, on Day X, the NATO commander-in-chief will order to deploy 300,000 troops, including Bundeswehr soldiers, to the eastern flank. The escalation may begin in February 2024 with the start of Russia's active offensive against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the subsequent retreat of the Ukrainian army in June.

The document describes the actions that Russia and the West are going to take specifying even the month and the location. Those actions will culminate in the dispatch of hundreds of thousands of NATO troops and the inevitable outbreak of war in the summer of 2025, Bild said.

The most likely location for the NATO-Russia confrontation is the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad enclave. However, the authors of the material do not predict consequences for such an escalation.