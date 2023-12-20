World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's announcement on peace talks

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that Kyiv's efforts to search for a peace formula without Moscow's participation in the process was absurd. 

Photo: wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84 is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

“This “peace formula” that was mentioned – you first need to just open your eyes and look at the facts. They are trying to find a “peace formula” without Russia’s participation. To say the least, this is an absurd process,” Peskov said.

The process that Zelensky mentioned has no potential for any results, Peskov also said. According to him, the Kremlin considers the topic of negotiations with Ukraine irrelevant. There is no basis for the negotiation process, he said.

