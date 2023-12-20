Kremlin responds to Zelensky's announcement on peace talks

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that Kyiv's efforts to search for a peace formula without Moscow's participation in the process was absurd.
“This “peace formula” that was mentioned – you first need to just open your eyes and look at the facts. They are trying to find a “peace formula” without Russia’s participation. To say the least, this is an absurd process,” Peskov said.
The process that Zelensky mentioned has no potential for any results, Peskov also said. According to him, the Kremlin considers the topic of negotiations with Ukraine irrelevant. There is no basis for the negotiation process, he said.
The West has outplayed Russia in Ukraine in a certain sense since 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Board of the Defence Ministry