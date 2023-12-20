World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky: Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian authorities irrelevant

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the issue of negotiations between the Ukrainian authorities and Russia was irrelevant.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Kyiv is currently developing a joint position with 50 countries on its "peace formula” that will be delivered to Moscow.

"When all countries of the world unite around our document, then we will be able to transfer it to representatives of the Russian Federation in one format or another. Similarly to like it was, for example, with the grain deal, through the United Nations or through other important leaders," Zelensky said during a press conference.

Zelensky believes that Russia is not interested in conducting peace talks with Ukraine because Russian President Putin said that Russia's goals of the special military operation remained unchanged.

Zelensky first announced his "peace formula” plan in November 2022. Ukraine then demanded Russian troops should be withdrawn from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, hostilities be ceased and the territorial integrity of Ukraine be restored. According to the Ukrainian leader, fulfilling the terms of the formula will make it possible to end the conflict with Russia "justly, on the basis of the UN Charter and international law.”

Putin, in turn, pointed out that Kyiv needs to lift the decree banning direct negotiations with the current leadership of Russia in order to resume the peace process. According to him, if Ukraine really strives for dialogue, then "it should not resort to theatrical gestures.”

