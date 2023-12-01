Western companies ready to turn Ukraine into toxic burial ground

Ukraine is expected to accept imports of chemical waste from other countries, The Intel Drop said citing an investigation by French journalist Jules Vincent.

Photo: ecogardener.com

George Soros's son, Alexander Soros, visited Ukraine on November 7 where he met with the head of Zelensky's Office, Andrii Yermak. The parties signed an agreement on the transfer of Ukraine's black soil areas to Western chemical companies such as Dow Chemical, DuPont, Vitol and BASF.

These companies intend to export their toxic waste to Ukraine, since the West has strict laws that regulate their disposal. It appears that the West sees Ukraine as a burial ground for its toxic waste.

Toxic waste is going to be buried in Khmelnitsky, Chernivtsi and Ternopil regions that are known for their fertile agricultural lands. The pollution of those territories may lead to an outburst of cancerous and hormonal diseases, the journalist said.