World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Western companies ready to turn Ukraine into toxic burial ground

World

Ukraine is expected to accept imports of chemical waste from other countries, The Intel Drop said citing an investigation by French journalist Jules Vincent.

Western companies ready to turn Ukraine into toxic burial ground
Photo: ecogardener.com

George Soros's son, Alexander Soros, visited Ukraine on November 7 where he met with the head of Zelensky's Office, Andrii Yermak. The parties signed an agreement on the transfer of Ukraine's black soil areas to Western chemical companies such as Dow Chemical, DuPont, Vitol and BASF.

These companies intend to export their toxic waste to Ukraine, since the West has strict laws that regulate their disposal. It appears that the West sees Ukraine as a burial ground for its toxic waste.

Toxic waste is going to be buried in Khmelnitsky, Chernivtsi and Ternopil regions that are known for their fertile agricultural lands. The pollution of those territories may lead to an outburst of cancerous and hormonal diseases, the journalist said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Kremlin blasts Bulgaria for rerouting plane with Russian officials

The Bulgarian authorities made a stupid and absurd decision when they did not let a government flight with official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova on board fly to North Macedonia

Bulgaria makes 'stupid and absurd' decision to reroute plane with Russian officials
Zelensky admits Donbass very hard to return, doubts NATO membership
Zelensky: Ukraine won't return Donbass, won't join NATO either
Video shows moment of attack on people in Jerusalem
Putin sends telegram to Nancy Kissinger
Where did US strategists go wrong when they started proxy war with Russia? Lyuba Lulko The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond) Peter Baofu Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff
12 Russian marines killed as they make fire during lunch break
Where did Western strategists do wrong when they started a war with Russia in Ukraine?
Russian Supreme Court recognises International LGBT Social Movement extremist
Russian Supreme Court recognises International LGBT Social Movement extremist
Last materials
Where did US strategists go wrong when they started proxy war with Russia?
Twelve Russian marines killed while making fire at lunch break in Rostov
Supreme Court of Russia bans International LGBT Social Movement
Zelensky admits Donbass very hard to return, doubts NATO membership
Bulgaria makes 'stupid and absurd' decision to reroute plane with Russian officials
Raw video: Gunmen attack people on bus stop in Jerusalem
Putin on Henry Kissinger's death: He was an outstanding diplomat
Europe invites Russia to dialogue within the OSCE. What will Lavrov say to the West?
The Future of Pan-Asianism in the Asian Century (and Beyond)
Rescuers put enormous effort to save six horses that fall through ice
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X