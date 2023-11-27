Two ballistic missiles attack US Navy destroyer USS Mason

Two ballistic missiles attacked the US Navy destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) from the territory of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org

The destroyer came to the aid of the hijacked Central Park tanker of Zodiac Maritime.

The missile attack was carried out from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The missiles crashed in the Gulf of Aden about ten nautical miles from the ships. None of the ships suffered any damage.

On the night of November 27, the US Navy responded to a distress signal from the Central Park ship that was captured in the Gulf of Aden. The crew did not suffer. The tanker was carrying phosphoric acid and had ties to Israel. There were 22 people on board, including citizens of Turkey, Russia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, India, Georgia and the Philippines.

On November 19, Yemen's Houthi rebels said they would attack Israeli civilian ships should they come within the range of their weapons. Ansar Allah movement spokesman Yahya Saria threatened that the Yemeni Armed Forces would target ships that either fly the Israeli flag or are attributed to Israeli companies.

The representative of the rebel movement also called on other countries not to use Israeli ships for transportation services.