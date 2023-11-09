Ukrainian military may topple Zelensky to end conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can be toppled in military coup to end conflict.

Photo: Sergei Kolyasnikov Telegram channel

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter said on Judging Freedom YouTube channel that the Ukrainian military may overthrow Zelensky to end the conflict with Russia.

If Zelensky insists on continuing suicidal military operations, the Ukrainian Armed Forces may rise up and remove him from power, because the military is ready to end this conflict, Ritter believes.

According to the ex-intelligence officer, the Ukrainian army will no longer be able to seize the initiative. Moreover, the Ukrainian army is suffering a strategic defeat; it can only hold the line.