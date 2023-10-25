Speaking before the Parliament of Turkey on October 25, Turkish President Recep Erdogan stated that Ankara does consider Hamas a terrorist organisation. Turkey has no problems with Israel, but Ankara is not happy with Tel Aviv's policies in relation to the Palestinians.
More from Erdogan's speech:
"We are deeply saddened by this picture of the UN impotence. No one takes seriously a structure that ignores the brutal murder of children,” the Turkish president said.
