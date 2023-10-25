Erdogan: Turkey ready to be Palestine's guarantor as Hamas is not terrorist group

Speaking before the Parliament of Turkey on October 25, Turkish President Recep Erdogan stated that Ankara does consider Hamas a terrorist organisation. Turkey has no problems with Israel, but Ankara is not happy with Tel Aviv's policies in relation to the Palestinians.

Photo: "Turkish flag" by wgauthier is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Also read: Israel and USA will lose global standoff – Erdogan

More from Erdogan's speech:

Erdogan stated that he canceled plans to visit Israel;

The tears that the West is shedding for Israel are a manifestation of fraud;

Turkey is ready to become a guarantor state for Palestine;