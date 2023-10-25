Recep Erdogan: USA and Israel to lose global standoff

Israel and the US will lose the global standoff because they stand against justice, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this during his speech before the Turkish Parliament, TASS reports.

Photo: kremlin.ru

"Oh Israel, with this kind of thinking you can't escape, even if you stand with the US or the West. America will lose too. The whole question is to create a fair world, but they don't want this,” the Turkish president said.

Justifying Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip is "a legacy of the bloody history of the West," Recep Erdogan also said.

Earlier, Erdogan accused Israel of "settlement terror” in the West Bank.