World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin invites Biden to tea and pancakes

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his American counterpart Joe Biden to a tea party with pancakes.

Putin invites Biden to tea and pancakes
Photo: kremlin.ru

Speaking at a news conference following One Belt — One Road Forum in Beijing, Putin wondered why Biden transferred ATACMS missiles to Ukraine if the US President assumed that Russia had lost the conflict with Ukraine.

Putin recalled Biden's remarks about Russia losing the special military operation in Ukraine.

"If Russia has lost the war, then why do they [the US] supply ATACMS [to Ukraine]?” Putin wondered. "Let them take the ATACMS and all other weapons back, he (Biden) can then sit down for pancakes and come to our tea party," he added.

Putin remarks come as a reference to Biden's statement that he made back in August during the visit of the leaders of Japan and South Korea to the United States. The American president then said that Russia would no longer be able to achieve the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine. "This is impossible,” the American president then noted.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Turkey sides with Russia as Israel-Palestine conflict develops

Not too long ago, it was believed that Turkey could let a US aircraft carrier into the Black Sea to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is impossible to makes such assumptions now

Turkey moves to the Russian side of the barricades
Kremlin responds to Biden's inexplicable promise to put Putin down
Kremlin responds to Biden's wish to suppress Putin
Journalists notice interesting detail on Putin's watch in Beijing
Ukraine launches US ATACMS ballistic missiles at Russia
Turkey moves to the Russian side of the barricades Lyuba Lulko Russia pulls out from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Andrey Mihayloff The Misuse of Gender Pronouns in Transgender Politics Peter Baofu
Russia pulls out from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
Will Gaza hospital set the whole world on fire?
Moscow aquarium reports first-ever pregnancy of killer whale
Moscow aquarium reports first-ever pregnancy of killer whale
Last materials
Putin invites Biden to tea and pancakes
Russian MiG-31 aircraft armed with Kinzhal missiles to control airspace over Black Sea
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin: News conferences in Israel and China
Protests spark all over the world after Gaza hospital attack
Who struck the Gaza hospital? Who will be held accountable for it?
Turkey moves to the Russian side of the barricades
Journalists notice interesting detail on Putin's watch in Beijing
Killer whale gets pregnant in Russia's aquarium for the first time in history
Ukraine uses US ATACMS missiles to strike airfield in Russia's Berdyansk
Russia pulls out from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X