Journalists notice interesting detail in Putin's watch in Beijing

Kremlin pool journalists spotted an unusual detail on the watch of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Photographers captured the Russian leader at One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing. Putin is seen wearing a classic black trouser suit, a white shirt and a purple tie.
One of the videos shows that the hands on the face of Putin's watch show Moscow time.
“Putin doesn’t change his watch while traveling. He lives according to Moscow time,” the caption to the post says.
