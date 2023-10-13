World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US Congress: Nuclear war with Russia and China may break out at a time

World

The US Congressional Commission on Strategic Forces Policy called on the White House to enhance USA's nuclear capabilities in view of the possible outbreak of a simultaneous war with Russia and China.

US Congress: Nuclear war with Russia and China may break out at a time
Photo: freepik.com\Liuzishan

The size and composition of US nuclear forces should take into account possible aggression that may come from Russia and China at a time, the report from the commission says.

The current US military doctrine needs to be updated as it does not imply military operations on several continents at once, the report from the commission also said.

Excluding the possibility of simultaneous aggression from Russia and China may produce an opposite effect and increase the likelihood of such aggression.

US Congress recognizses Russia as most powerful nuclear power

Russia is the country with the largest nuclear potential, and its leadership in this field will be preserved at least until 2035. Russian launch vehicles, in particular RS-28 Sarmat and R-30 Bulava-30 missile systems, as well as the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, can effectively bypass all existing American missile defence systems.

Congress indicated that China should not be considered a lesser threat based on the quantification of its nuclear arsenal. In the event of a nuclear conflict, Beijing will launch targeted nuclear strikes and use the full potential of the People's Liberation Army of China. The latter has a quantitative advantage in personnel and conventional weapons. China will be able to overcome the gap with Russia and the United States in the nuclear sphere by 2049, the report says.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that Moscow may terminate its ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty because the USA never ratified it.

In late February, Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the implementation of the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START III). Moscow did pull out from the treaty, but rather suspended its participation in it, Putin added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Israel strikes Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo

The work of the airports was shut down as their runways were seriously damaged. Israel Defence Forces opened artillery and mortar fire in response to the shelling from Syria

Israel strikes Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo
Zelensky: 'This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle of it'
Zelensky says Ukraine was going through the final stage of war with Russia
Russian pranksters call Finland Foreign Minister to talk about Ukraine
Okay, RFK…Who Else Questions 9/11?
Okay, RFK…Who Else Questions 9/11? Guy Somerset Finland believes Russia involved in vague BalticConnector gas pipeline accident Lyuba Lulko Crisis in Israel opens the gate of hell in the Middle East and Europe Alexander Shtorm
Finland believes Russia involved in vague BalticConnector gas pipeline accident
Zelensky worries Israel may distract world's attention from him and Ukraine
Three killed as Russian air defences shoot down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod
Three killed as Russian air defences shoot down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod
Last materials
US Congress: Nuclear war with Russia and China may break out at a time
Okay, RFK…Who Else Questions 9/11?
Finland believes Russia involved in vague BalticConnector gas pipeline accident
Israel strikes Syrian airports in Damascus and Aleppo
Zelensky worries Israel may distract world's attention from him and Ukraine
Zelensky: 'This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle of it'
Finland's Foreign Minister talks about Ukraine crisis during prank call
Three people, including child, killed as Ukrainian drone crashes on houses in Russia's Belgorod
Kfar Aza massacre: Butchered and beheaded children fake news to demonise Hamas?
Putin speaks about the war between Israel and Palestine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X