US Congress: Nuclear war with Russia and China may break out at a time

The US Congressional Commission on Strategic Forces Policy called on the White House to enhance USA's nuclear capabilities in view of the possible outbreak of a simultaneous war with Russia and China.

Photo: freepik.com\Liuzishan

The size and composition of US nuclear forces should take into account possible aggression that may come from Russia and China at a time, the report from the commission says.

The current US military doctrine needs to be updated as it does not imply military operations on several continents at once, the report from the commission also said.

Excluding the possibility of simultaneous aggression from Russia and China may produce an opposite effect and increase the likelihood of such aggression.

US Congress recognizses Russia as most powerful nuclear power

Russia is the country with the largest nuclear potential, and its leadership in this field will be preserved at least until 2035. Russian launch vehicles, in particular RS-28 Sarmat and R-30 Bulava-30 missile systems, as well as the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, can effectively bypass all existing American missile defence systems.

Congress indicated that China should not be considered a lesser threat based on the quantification of its nuclear arsenal. In the event of a nuclear conflict, Beijing will launch targeted nuclear strikes and use the full potential of the People's Liberation Army of China. The latter has a quantitative advantage in personnel and conventional weapons. China will be able to overcome the gap with Russia and the United States in the nuclear sphere by 2049, the report says.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that Moscow may terminate its ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty because the USA never ratified it.

In late February, Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the implementation of the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START III). Moscow did pull out from the treaty, but rather suspended its participation in it, Putin added.