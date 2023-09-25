Russia to destroy airfields in Western Ukraine after missile attack on Crimea

Following the missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea, Russia will obliterate airfields in Western Ukraine where Sukhoi Su-24 bombers are stationed, Colonel Douglas McGregor, ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon said on his YouTube channel.

Photo: wikimedia.org

The Su-24 aircraft that launched Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Crimea took off from Ukraine's western borders near Lviv. There are a few of such airfields in Western Ukraine, and the Russians are watching them, Douglas McGregor said.

According to most recent reports, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used French Scalp-EG cruise missiles to attack the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Mash Telegram channel said.

Two Scalp-EGs struck the building of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, but one of them did not explode and bounced in the direction of the Lunacharsky Theatre.

Experts loaded the missile onto a vehicle and took it to a range ground where it was disposed of. The missiles that struck the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol were launched from two Su-24 aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol will have to be exploded once again, Governor Razvozhaev wrote on Telegram. The building will be exploded to cause damage constructions inside the building to collapse, he added.