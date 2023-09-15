Putin: Russia does not pose a threat to anyone at all

Russia does not pose a threat to anyone around the world, President Vladimir Putin said, TASS reports.

Photo: wikimedia.org

Publications about the possible appearance of North Korean volunteers in the special military operation zone do not correspond to reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The West earlier admitted that DPRK citizens could take part in hostilities in the Russian-led special military operation in Ukraine.

"I want to say that this is total nonsense,” Putin said.

Russia does not need to invite "outside people” to conduct military operations, he added assessing the need to attract mercenaries to participate in the special operation, TASS reports.

On September 13, Putin held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The meeting took place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome and lasted for more than five hours.

All Russian men who sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces are guided by patriotic considerations, Putin also said.

According to most recent data, as many as 300,000 volunteers who are ready to sacrifice their lives to protect Russia's interests have signed contracts with the Armed Forces.

Earlier, Putin said that about 1,000-1,500 citizens come to military commissariats every day to conclude contracts for army service. He emphasised that men do this consciously and voluntarily as they realise that they will find themselves in the zone of hostilities.

Putin offers 'the other party' to initiate peace talks

As for the much talked-about opportunity of peace talks with Ukraine, President Putin said that Russia never abandoned such negotiations.

"We have never refused to negotiate, so if the other side wants to, let them say it out loud," Putin said.

However, Kyiv does not show such initiative, he added.

The last face-to-face negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. In May of the same year, the process of negotiations was frozen.

Speaking about the use of cluster munitions, Putin said that Washington started using them at the hands of Ukrainian soldiers.