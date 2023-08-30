Major drone attack on Russia takes place near borders with NATO members

Major drone attack on Russia: Ukraine launched UAVs from Baltic States?

Military experts are trying to find out whether the drones that attacked Pskov on August 30 at night could be launched from the Baltic States, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: mil.ru

On August 30 at night, a group of drones attacked the airport of Pskov. According to the Ministry of Emergencies, Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft were set on fire as a result of the attack.

The Pskov airport houses both civilian and military aircraft.

"Specialists analyse the routes to find out how it was done in order to take measures that would prevent such situations in the future," Peskov said.

In addition to the Pskov region, Ukraine attacked six other Russian regions overnight: Moscow, Ryazan, Kaluga, Bryansk and Oryol regions, as well as Sevastopol, were affected.

Drones most likely assembled in Russia

The drones that were used for the attack on Pskov were most likely assembled in Russia, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk believes.

According to him, it is extremely unlikely that the drones were launched from the Baltic countries. The supply of UAV components to Russia through re-export appears to be a much more realistic scenario, the specialist said.

"The drones might have been assembled in remote, sparsely populated areas. The terrorist attack was conducted at the command of either the Security Bureau or the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine,” Matviychuk said on Moscow Speaking radio station.

Russian TV presenter calls for annihilation of Baltic States

Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov called for the destruction of the Baltic countries in connection with the assumption that the drones that attacked the airport in Pskov could be launched from the Baltic region.

Commenting on the most recent drone attack on Russia, the TV presenter noted that Russia's Pskov region borders on NATO member countries. It goes about Latvia and Estonia.

"Where did they launch the drones from? Was it from Ukraine? Not likely. From the Baltics? Destroy the Baltics to hell, if so! Wipe them out off the face of the Earth!" Solovyov said.