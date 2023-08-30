Ukrainian drones attack seven Russian regions in one night

4:27 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

Ukrainian drones attacked seven regions of Russia on August 30 at night. Drones attacks took place in Moscow, Pskov, Ryazan, Kaluga, Bryansk and Oryol regions, as well as in Sevastopol, local authorities and the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: openverse.org

Military airfield struck in Pskov

In Pskov, Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft caught fire as a result of the drone attack, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. According to unconfirmed reports, four aircraft were damaged.

Eyewitnesses said that there were about 20 drones attacking the airport of Pskov. Vladimir Rogov, chairman of "We are together with Russia" movement, drones were shot down by air defense systems and small arms.

After the incident, Pskov region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov canceled all flights at the Pskov airport on August 30. The decision was made to establish the nature of the damage to the runway. According to preliminary data, one of the drones struck the refueling complex on the territory of the airfield.

Go to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel to see videos of the night drone attack on Russia

The sky over the city of Pskov, the Pskov region and the surrounding regions was closed for flights.

Over 40 flights canceled in Moscow

In the Moscow region, an aircraft-type drone was intercepted as it was flying in the direction of Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. No one was hurt, no damage was reported.

In Moscow, more than 40 flights were either delayed or canceled due to the attempted drone attack. In particular, 19 flights were delayed at Vnukovo, 4 flights were canceled at Domodedovo and 10 were delayed. Eight flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo Airport. Eleven aircraft were redirected to alternate airfields, but all Moscow airports started operating as usual a few hours later.

Sevastopol also came under attack. The head of the city, Mikhal Razvozhaev, said that anti-submarine and sabotage support forces repelled drone attacks from the sea.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry said that four high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were found in the Black Sea. They were obliterated in an air raid by naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet.

In the Bryansk region of Russia, air defence forces shot down three aircraft-type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said. No damage was reported.

At 8:19 am, a new attack was reported as two drones tried to attack the TV tower in Bryansk. No damage was caused, no one was hurt. The fire at the site of the downed drones was extinguished, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote.

Subsequently, the Investigative Committee said that the roof of the department building in the Bryansk region was damaged as a result of the drone crash. Documents and material evidence remained intact, officials said.

In the Oryol region, two drones were shot down, Governor Andrei Klychkov said. No damage was caused, no one was hurt.

The drone were shot down over the Kaluga region of Russia at about 2:00 Moscow time. Governor Vladislav Shapsha said that one of the drones struck an empty oil storage tank. Windows of a residential building were damaged.

An aircraft-type UAV was shot down over Ryazan. Local residents could hear the sounds of explosions. There is no information about damage on the ground.