World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Drone attacks on Moscow put psychological pressure on Russians

1:13
World

Drone attacks on Moscow City towers are carried out to put psychological pressure on the population of Russia, Andriy Yusov, the speaker of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said on the air of Rada TV channel.

Drone attacks on Moscow put psychological pressure on Russians
Photo: Midjouney

"These actions are multifaceted, they affect several processes at a time,” Yusov said. Drone attacks on Moscow are supposed to affect public awareness and produce an informational effect, he added.

According to him, drones strike "only the places where special services, offices, ministries and other institutions involved in the special military operation are located.

At the same time, Yusov referred to the drones as "unidentified flying objects" and did not claim Kyiv's responsibility for the attacks.

On August 23 overnight, a drone hit a Moscow City high-rise building at around 3:00 am Moscow time. The blast wave from the ensuing explosion shattered windows in two neighbouring five-story buildings, no one was injured, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian forces to be trapped in the east as Russia prepares to encircle Kharkiv

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may get into a trap in the east of Ukraine, retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes

Ukrainian forces to be trapped in the east as Russia prepares to encircle Kharkiv
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry?
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry?
Su-30SM fighter destroys Ukraine's reconnaissance boat in Black Sea
Ukrainian officer gives discouraging winter forecast for Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry? Andrey Mihayloff The West develops peace agreement on Ukraine. What is wrong with it? Petr Ermilin Store is no sore: India wants to buy millions of wheat from Russia Anton Kulikov
Ukrainian subversive unit tries to enter Russia in Bryansk region
Record number of reconnaissance drones detected over Black Sea
Migrant punches woman in the face for wearing jogging shorts
Migrant punches woman in the face for wearing jogging shorts
Last materials
Drone attacks on Moscow put psychological pressure on Russians
Russian MiG-35 and Su-30 fighters will shoot down F-16 successfully
Moscow prosecutor dies after falling from horse on holiday
Migrant punches woman in the face for wearing jogging shorts
Ukrainian UAVs attack Moscow again and again, cause damage on the ground
Record number of reconnaissance drones detected over Black Sea
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry?
Ukrainian forces to be trapped in the east as Russia prepares to encircle Kharkiv
Ukrainian saboteurs armed with US weapons try to attack Russia's Bryansk region
Su-30SM fighter destroys Ukraine's reconnaissance boat in Black Sea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X