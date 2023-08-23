Drone attacks on Moscow put psychological pressure on Russians

1:13 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

Drone attacks on Moscow City towers are carried out to put psychological pressure on the population of Russia, Andriy Yusov, the speaker of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said on the air of Rada TV channel.

Photo: Midjouney

"These actions are multifaceted, they affect several processes at a time,” Yusov said. Drone attacks on Moscow are supposed to affect public awareness and produce an informational effect, he added.

According to him, drones strike "only the places where special services, offices, ministries and other institutions involved in the special military operation are located.

At the same time, Yusov referred to the drones as "unidentified flying objects" and did not claim Kyiv's responsibility for the attacks.

On August 23 overnight, a drone hit a Moscow City high-rise building at around 3:00 am Moscow time. The blast wave from the ensuing explosion shattered windows in two neighbouring five-story buildings, no one was injured, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.