Russian MiG-35 and Su-30 fighters will shoot down F-16 successfully

World

Russian Aerospace Forces will be able to shoot down F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters easily. MiG-35 and Su-30 aircraft will fit the purpose very well, test pilot, Hero of the Soviet Union Vladimir Kondaurov said in an interview with NEWS.ru.

Photo: mil.ru

MiG-31 fighter-interceptors will be best to fight F-16s, he noted.

“As for the destruction of air targets, MiG-35 and Su-30 fighters will have this goal accomplished. These are effective aircraft. I do not believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to use F-16s massively. They will probably use a maximum of 15-20 aircraft that Russia will be able to shoot down successfully.

The basic version of the American fourth-generation F-16 fighter made its first flight in 1974. Modern versions of this single-engine aircraft can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons, including GBU-31 JDAM bombs, AGM-88 HARM and AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles.

The news about the transfer of the military aircraft to Kyiv was announced during the trip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Netherlands and Denmark on August 20-21. Copenhagen promised 19 and Amsterdam 42 aircraft.