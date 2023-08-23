World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian MiG-35 and Su-30 fighters will shoot down F-16 successfully

1:35
World

Russian Aerospace Forces will be able to shoot down F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters easily. MiG-35 and Su-30 aircraft will fit the purpose very well, test pilot, Hero of the Soviet Union Vladimir Kondaurov said in an interview with NEWS.ru.

Russian MiG-35 and Su-30 fighters will shoot down F-16 successfully
Photo: mil.ru

MiG-31 fighter-interceptors will be best to fight F-16s, he noted. 

“As for the destruction of air targets, MiG-35 and Su-30 fighters will have this goal accomplished. These are effective aircraft. I do not believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to use F-16s massively. They will probably use a maximum of 15-20 aircraft that Russia will be able to shoot down successfully.

The basic version of the American fourth-generation F-16 fighter made its first flight in 1974. Modern versions of this single-engine aircraft can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons, including GBU-31 JDAM bombs, AGM-88 HARM and AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles.

The news about the transfer of the military aircraft to Kyiv was announced during the trip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Netherlands and Denmark on August 20-21. Copenhagen promised 19 and Amsterdam 42 aircraft.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian forces to be trapped in the east as Russia prepares to encircle Kharkiv

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may get into a trap in the east of Ukraine, retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes

Ukrainian forces to be trapped in the east as Russia prepares to encircle Kharkiv
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry?
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry?
Su-30SM fighter destroys Ukraine's reconnaissance boat in Black Sea
Ukrainian officer gives discouraging winter forecast for Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry? Andrey Mihayloff The West develops peace agreement on Ukraine. What is wrong with it? Petr Ermilin Store is no sore: India wants to buy millions of wheat from Russia Anton Kulikov
Ukrainian subversive unit tries to enter Russia in Bryansk region
Record number of reconnaissance drones detected over Black Sea
Migrant punches woman in the face for wearing jogging shorts
Migrant punches woman in the face for wearing jogging shorts
Last materials
Moscow prosecutor dies after falling from horse on holiday
Migrant punches woman in the face for wearing jogging shorts
Ukrainian UAVs attack Moscow again and again, cause damage on the ground
Record number of reconnaissance drones detected over Black Sea
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry?
Ukrainian forces to be trapped in the east as Russia prepares to encircle Kharkiv
Ukrainian saboteurs armed with US weapons try to attack Russia's Bryansk region
Su-30SM fighter destroys Ukraine's reconnaissance boat in Black Sea
Ukrainian officer believes Ukraine has no chance for success in winter
The West develops peace agreement on Ukraine. What is wrong with it?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X