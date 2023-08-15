Ukraine's counteroffensive fails due to insufficient military supplies from the West

Ukraine's military failures during the counter-offensive can be explained with insufficient supplies of military aid from the West, Keir Giles, a senior consulting fellow at Chatham House think tank said an interview with The Independent.

Photo: www.gazeta.ru

According to the expert, due to the hesitation of Ukraine's Western allies, the Russian army has won enough time to strengthen its defense, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now forced to operate under the conditions that the Western military would find acceptable.