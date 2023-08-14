World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Zelensky admits to Ukraine's involvement in attacks on Crimea bridge

3:20
World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in a video message on his Telegram channel that Kyiv was responsible for another attempt to attack the Crimean bridge on August 12.

Zelensky admits to Ukraine's involvement in attacks on Crimea bridge
Photo: Kremlin Pool/Global Look Press

According to Zelensky, the Armed Forces of Ukraine thus respond to Russia's actions.

"Every destroyed [Russian military], all pieces of scorched Russian equipment, fire at the site of their headquarters and warehouses, the eloquent smoke on the Crimean bridge and not only that — all this proves that we will not leave any of Russia's crimes unanswered," Zelensky said.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the Crimean Bridge by launching S-200 anti-aircraft guided missile, which was upgraded into a strike version. Russian air defence systems shot the Ukrainian missile down.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine made the first attempt to attack the Crimean bridge two hours earlier before the missile attack. Crimea Governor Sergei Aksyonov said that two Ukrainian missiles were shot down in the Kerch Strait area.

The Crimean bridge was not damaged, Aksyonov added.

S-200 missiles tried to attack Crimean bridge

The Ukrainian missiles that were shot down during the attack on the Crimean bridge, have a very large destructive agent, military expert Vasily Dandykin said. The S-200 missile carries a very large amount of explosives. It was designed to shoot down targets at high altitudes and large distances. The maximum range of Ukrainian S-200 missiles converted into a strike version amounts to 200 kilometres.

Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stressed that Russia would not leave the attacks in Crimea unanswered. The Crimean bridge is an object of purely civilian infrastructure, she sad adding that attacks on the bridge were unacceptable.

On October 8, 2022, a truck filled with explosives blew up on the Crimean bridge. Two car sections of the bridge partially collapsed. Seven fuel tanks of a railway train caught fire. Russian President Vladimir Putin then said that the terrorist act was conducted by Ukrainian special services.

On October 12, the FSB detained eight accomplices in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. Among them are citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia. According to the agency, the head of military intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov was the organiser of the explosion.

On July 9, 2023, Deputy Head of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence Anna Malyar admitted the involvement of Ukrainian special services in the attack on the Crimean bridge.

On July 17, Ukrainian unmanned boats attacked the Crimean bridge near the 145th support. As a result of the emergency, two adults were killed and a minor girl was injured.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky admits to Ukraine's involvement in attacks on Crimea bridge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in a video message on his Telegram channel that Kyiv was responsible for another attempt to attack the Crimean bridge on August 12

Zelensky admits to Ukraine's involvement in attacks on Crimea bridge
Russia's success in Kupyanks will crush Ukrainian counteroffensive completely Lyuba Lulko Meanwhile in Ecuador, presidential candidate shot dead in broad daylight Andrey Mihayloff Victoria Nuland takes no bread, but ultimatum to Niger Petr Ermilin
Last materials
Russia's success in Kupyanks will crush Ukrainian counteroffensive completely
Russian budget starts suffering from shortage of oil and gas revenues
Russia launches Luna-25 space probe to the Moon
Video captures moment when Ukrainian drone crashes and explodes in Moscow
Biden unexpectedly makes big gift to Putin
Ukrainians told to evacuate from Kupyansk as Russian forces advance
Last attempt: Ukraine may have to mobilise hundreds of thousands
Ukraine's Shaman special forces battalion commits acts of sabotage in Russia
Meanwhile in Ecuador, presidential candidate shot dead in broad daylight
Putin signs decree to prevent defaults
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X