Russian Foreign Ministry lists Moscow's demands to end Ukraine conflict

In order to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Moscow demands "new territorial realities” should be recognised. In addition, arms supplies to Kyiv should be stopped, and Ukraine's neutral status should be confirmed. In turn, in order to start the dialogue, Kyiv wants the Russian troops to be withdrawn.
The Russian Foreign Ministry took note of the information about the talks on Ukraine, which were held in Saudi Arabia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"Our BRICS associates and other partners took part in the talks. We expect that they will share their assessments with us accordingly. We reaffirm our position on the so-called Zelensky peace formula, which the Kyiv regime and the West are trying to promote during such meetings,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
None of the ten clauses of Zelensky's peace plan is aimed at finding a negotiable and diplomatic solution to the crisis, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said adding that the plan per se was a "meaningless ultimatum to Russia.”
Zakharova reminded of Moscow's demands for the conflict to end:
The talks were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 5-6. Representatives of nearly 40 countries took part in the meeting. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan attended the talks representing the United States. Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui took part in the meeting as well.
