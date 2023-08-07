Ukraine crisis talks in Saudi Arabia: Waste of time or glimmer of hope?

The authorities of Saudi Arabia presented an alternative plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Russia was also informed about the newly presented peace plan.

Photo: unz.com

The plan stipulates for the integrity of Ukraine, a ceasefire on all fronts, the beginning of peace negotiations under the auspices of the UN and exchanging prisoners of war.

The talks in Jeddah

The talks with the participation of representatives of 30 countries on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine were held on August 5-6. Ukraine, Western countries, Brazil and India were among the participants. The two-day meeting was part of Ukraine's diplomatic quest to enlist the support of not only Western countries, but also countries of the Global South that are reluctant to take sides in the conflict.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia without Russia's participation would be useful if they could help the West see the dead end in "Zelensky's peace plan."

"A large number of different initiatives are being proposed now. We are in contact with partners. As for the event being held by Saudi Arabia: if it helps the West understand the dead end of "Zelensky's plan", then it will be useful," Maria Zakharova said.

Russia ready to respond to serious proposals

Russia is ready to respond to "really serious proposals" to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Unlike the Kiev regime that terminated and banned negotiations with Russia, we have always been and remain open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis. We are ready to respond to really serious proposals,” Zakharova said in a comment to the talks in Jeddah that took place without the participation of Moscow.

Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi paid attention to the fact that it was not leaders, but only representatives of 30 countries that gathered in Jeddah. Moreover, there was no unanimity among them, the senator added.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, also commented on the meeting in Saudi Arabia. The official stressed that it was difficult to condemn the desire to end the war.

"It is impossible to argue with references to the UN Charter, given the understanding that, in addition to sovereignty, there is also the right of nations to self-determination," Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev added that proposals for peace in Ukraine could exist under three key conditions:

Both sides of the conflict should participate in proposed peace initiatives; The historical context should be taken into (Ukraine did not exist before 1991, it is a fragment of the Russian Empire, Medvedev said); The new current realities should be taken into account.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the participants in the talks in Jeddah came to the conclusion that any peace agreement should be based on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and the supremacy of the UN Charter.

They also agreed to set up working groups to discuss options of Zelensky's peace plan. China announced its intention to participate in the next meeting to resolve the conflict.