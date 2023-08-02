Zelensky threatens Russia with 'serious' strikes

The south of Ukraine has suffered significant destruction after Russian strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, there is damage. The most significant destruction was caused in the south of the country,” Zelensky said, commenting on explosions in the republic.

The day before, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Izmail, Odessa region. Operational command "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine earlier reported fires in the Odessa region, which occurred at industrial and port facilities. According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the fires occurred because of the drone attack that took place at night.

In his video address on Telegram, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky threatened Russia with new serious strikes on its territory. Zelesnky listened to reports from representatives of Ukraine's defence and security forces, including a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

"[Russians] will definitely feel the consequences of our work. They will feel it seriously," Zelensky said.

On August 1, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) tried to attack Moscow again. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, two drones were destroyed in the sky over the Moscow region, and another one fell on the territory of the Moscow City complex.

The previous attempt to attack Moscow took place on Sunday, July 30. Facades on two office towers of the Moscow City business centre were damaged as a result of the drone attack.

Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the Ukrainian leader was compromising the United States by carrying out terrorist actions against civilian infrastructure in Russia.

Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the head of Zelensky's office, promised more unidentified drones.

Earlier, the Parliament of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada, extended the period of general mobilisation and martial law in Ukraine. Therefore, the parliamentary and presidential elections that were supposed to be held in the autumn of 2023 and in March 2024 respectively will be postponed indefinitely.

Ukrainian MP Nikolai Knyazhitsky said that if President Zelensky fails to fulfill his duties, the reins of power in Ukraine will be handed over to the parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

"Formally, according to the constitution, the line of succession is clear. When the president is unable to fulfill his duties, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine takes over his duties," Knyazhitsky

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, denied the existence of such a plan in Kyiv.