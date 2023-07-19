PMC Wagner commander announces 'world's largest work' in hell

World

Dmitry Utkin, the commander of private military company Wagner, addressed the PMC personnel and announced the start of "the largest work in the world."

The footage of Utkin's appeal to PMC Wagner fighters was published on "Special Purpose Channel" Telegram channel.

Utkin thanked the fighters for their work and said that the name of PMC Wagner became known all over the world.

"This is not the end, this is just the beginning of the largest work in the world that will be carried out very soon. And of course, welcome to hell!" the PMC Wagner commander said finishing his speech.

It was earlier reported that Poland bolstered the border with Belarus in response to the redeployment of PMC Wagner to the republic from Russia.

On July 14, it was reported that the Ministry of Defence of Belarus and PMC Wagner coordinated the roadmap for the transfer of experience. As the ministry clarified, there are many questions about the further system to train fighters of the armed forces and the private military company.

On June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, claimed that the Russian military attacked PMC's rear camps. PMC fighters advanced towards Moscow and occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the centre of Rostov-on-Don. Following negotiations with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin ordered his columns to turn back. It was later said that the Belarusian authorities and the PMC Wagner leadership were discussing the process to train the fighters of Belarus Interior Ministry Troops.