PMC Wagner units start possible redeployment

0:56 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

Units of PMC Wagner may have started the process of their redeployment, military correspondent Alexander Kots wrote on his Telegram channel.

Photo: Russian Defence Ministry

"PMC Wagner seems to have begun redeployment from field camps. A long convoy without heavy equipment is moving along M4 Highway towards Moscow, escorted by the police,” he wrote.

Buses with Belarusian license plates were seen in the convoy. This may indirectly indicate the destination of PMC Wagner, the correspondent said.

Earlier, Leonid Kasinsky, adviser to the head of the Belarusian Defence Ministry, said that PMC fighters did not arrive to the camps that Belarus President Lukashenko proposed to them. On July 6, the Belarusian president announced that the Wagner military were on the Russian territory.