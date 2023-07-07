PMC Wagner fighters have not arrived to the camps that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko offered to them, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Defence of Belarus Leonid Kasinsky said, Reuters reports.
Earlier, Lukashenko promised foreign journalists that the location of PMC Wagner accommodation camps would only be revealed if the locations of the French legion could be revealed as well.
On July 6, President of Belarus said that PMC Wagner fighters were staying the territory of Russia. He also said that the private military company could be used to defend Belarus against acts of possible aggression.
In late July, Lukashenko urged citizens not to worry about the presence of PMC Wagner fighters in the republic.
"They are the people who fought all over the world for a normal civilisation. The West hates them to the core,” Lukashenko said.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Russian Armed Forces attacked barracks in Lviv that housed as many as 800 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, foreign mercenaries, as well as military equipment