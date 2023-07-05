World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian intelligence obtains all information that Washington shares with Kyiv

1:00
All information that Washington shares with the Kyiv authorities falls into the hands of Russian intelligence, Newsweek said.

Photo: wsj.com

"Russian intelligence is very active in Ukraine, intelligence experts say, and almost anything the U. S. shares with Ukraine is assumed to also make it to Russian intelligence. Other Eastern European countries are equally riddled with Russian spies and sympathizers, particularly the frontline countries,” article author William Arkin wrote.

Newsweek earlier reported that the White House and the Kremlin allegedly agreed in late 2021 that the United States would not interfere in the crisis on Ukrainian territory, nor would Washington seek a change of power in the Russian Federation.

According to the publication, there is a secret war with secret rules taking place at the heart of everything that happens in Ukraine.

