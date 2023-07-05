NATO practices missile attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg every month

NATO aircraft practice missile attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg from airspace of Eastern Europe as part of training activities almost every month, deputy head of the faculty of the General Staff of the Military Academy of Belarus, Colonel Andrey Bogodel said.

Photo: REX/ Shutterstock

"Strategic B-52 bombers go and practice elements related to the launch of cruise missiles in the direction of St. Petersburg, Moscow or elsewhere every month,” Bogodel said adding that reconnaissance aircraft constantly fly along the borders of Belarus, TASS reports.

According to the colonel, NATO seriously considers a possibility of an armed conflict with the countries of the eastern vector, including Russia and Belarus.

There is no direct threat for the war to break out at the moment, but the alliance is conducting such preparations, the official said.

NATO is trying to intimidate the Union State with its actions, the colonel believes. Belarus is taking adequate measures to deter possible aggression in response to the actions of the bloc, he added.