News

Germany to transfer dozens of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

1:05
World

Ukraine will receive dozens of Leopard 1A5 tanks from Germany and Denmark in the coming weeks as part of new deliveries, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Photo: https://t.me/RVvoenkor/46665

"Today, Germany is providing second largest military assistance to Ukraine in the field of equipment supplies, if it goes about direct financial assistance or the assistance provided within the EU (…). In the coming weeks, dozens of Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine from Germany and Denmark,” the minister said.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland and Germany could not start repairing Leopard tanks used in Ukraine due to a lack of spare parts.

On July 3, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian forces destroyed nearly all Leopard tanks that Ukraine received from Germany and Portugal (16 tanks in total).

