Dmitry Medvedev: Former NATO chief Rasmussen falls into dementia

World

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who earlier admitted a possibility for NATO troops to enter Ukraine, "fell into doctrinaire dementia," Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Photo: mk.ru

Former secretary general of the alliance Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that NATO troops could take a direct part in the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, NATO countries could send their armies to Ukraine if the member states of the alliance, including the United States, would not be able to provide Kyiv with "real security guarantees" at the Vilnius summit.

In a comment to Rasmussen's remarks, Medvedev wondered whether the people of NATO countries wanted a war with Russia.

"You want hypersonic strikes on Europe, don't you? What does Uncle Sam think about that? This will affect him too," Medvedev wrote.

It is worthy of note that Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she was not aware of any plans to send NATO troops to Ukraine.

All states provide assistance to Kyiv in one way or another, the Prime Minister of Estonia said.