World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Anders Fogh Rasmussen: NATO may send its troops to Ukraine

1:57
World

NATO troops may take a direct part in the conflict in Ukraine, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Secretary General of the alliance said in an interview with The Guardian.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen: NATO may send its troops to Ukraine
Photo: commons.wikimedia. org

NATO countries may want to send troops to Ukraine if NATO member states, including the United States, do not provide Kyiv with real security guarantees at the Vilnius summit, Rasmussen said.

The former secretary general also stressed that the Baltic countries and Poland could set up a coalition to send troops to Ukraine should Kyiv get nothing in Vilnius.

On June 2, British Defenсe Secretary Ben Wallace said that there were disagreements among NATO members regarding Ukraine's membership in the alliance. Commenting on the NATO summit scheduled for this summer in the capital of Lithuania, Wallace urged everyone to be realistic.

"We have to be realistic and say, "It's not going to happen at Vilnius; It's not going to happen anytime soon," Ben Wallace said.

As for the United States, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Washington was focusing on military assistance to Ukraine rather than on its admission to NATO.

Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for the Kremlin, said that the issue of Russia's security excluded Ukraine's membership in the NATO military bloc.

According to Peskov, NATO's approach to Russian borders, including through Ukraine's entry into the alliance, is one of the main problems "for many, many years" to come.

On June 6, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance would intensify assistance to Ukraine at the summit in Vilnius. According to him, the decisions that will be taken at the summit will be significant.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine shells ammonia pipeline in Kharkiv region

First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic Daniil Bezsonov showed the video of an ammonia cloud that appeared after the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline

Cloud of ammonia moving towards positions of Ukrainian troops
Video shows air-launched rockets striking Ukraine's armoured vehicles
Defence Ministry shows video of air-launched rocket attack on Ukrainian armoured vehicles
Russia's response will be tough should Ukraine attack Zaporizhzhia NPP
Ukrainian regime must be changed. Ukraine must be neutral - Patrushev
Burn, German Leopard tanks, burn Lyuba Lulko Competing Psy-Ops – Project Dusky Frowns vs. Operation Mean Girls Guy Somerset The end to this war is nowhere near Daria Aslamova
Mr. Cider alcohol beverage claims the lives of more than 30 Russians
Possible consequences of ammonia pipeline explosion in Kharkiv region
Russian drone destroys Germany's newest TRML-4D radar station destroyed in Ukraine
Russian drone destroys Germany's newest TRML-4D radar station destroyed in Ukraine
Last materials
Cuba to host China's secret base to spy on USA
US admits Russian kamikaze drone destroys German TRML-4D radar in Ukraine
If Ukraine attacks Zaporizhzhia nuclear station, Russia will show tough response
Patrushev: Regime in Ukraine must be changed to make it neutral state
Video shows air-launched rockets striking Ukraine's armoured vehicles
Ammonia pipeline explosion in Kharkiv region: Possible aftermath
More than 30 Russians die after drinking Mr. Cider beverage
Cloud of ammonia moving towards positions of Ukrainian troops
Burn, German Leopard tanks, burn
Competing Psy-Ops – Project Dusky Frowns vs. Operation Mean Girls
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X