Cuba to host China's secret base to spy on USA

0:51
World

China and Cuba have agreed to build a secret Chinese spy base on the Cuban territory to spy on the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports citing US officials familiar with intelligence data on the subject.

Cuba to host China's secret base to spy on USA
Photo: pixabay.com

The base will specialise in electronic intelligence. It will be able to intercept communications in the southeast of America, where many military facilities are located. Tracking devices will also be able to track the movement of US warships.

China will pay billions of dollars to Cuba to host the facility, The WSJ said. The Biden administration is concerned about this information as a Chinese base in Cuba in close proximity to US borders could become a new unprecedented threat to Washington.

