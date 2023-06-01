Russian FSB proves Apple cooperates with US National Security Agency

The FSB of Russia (Federal Security Bureau) revealed intelligence activities that US special services conducted with the use of Apple iPhones.

Photo: pixabay.com

The department said that that Russian specialists detected anomalies that were typical only for users of Apple smartphones. Those anomalies were detected against the backdrop of the work of previously unknown malicious software, the department specified.

According to the FSB, several thousands of Apple smartphones were infected with such software.

In addition, the department revealed cases of infection of foreign telephone numbers and subscribers of SIM-cards registered for diplomatic missions and embassies in Russia, including the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance and post-Soviet space, as well as Israel, Syria and China.

The FSB thus obtained evidence of Apple's cooperation with the US National Security Agency.