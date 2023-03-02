Bryansk region terrorist attacks: Number of civilian casualties rises

According to most recent reports, the situation in the Bryansk region of Russia remains under the control of Russian law-enforcement agencies. At the same time, Bryansk Governor said that the number of victims increased to two.

"The situation in the settlements of the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region is under the control of law enforcement agencies. The area is being inspected, a large number of explosive devices of various types was discovered, demining works are underway," Russia's FSB said in a statement.

As a result of March 2 attacks conducted by Ukrainian nationalists, a local resident was killed, an 11-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound, the FSB added.

Governor of the Bryansk region Bogomaz: