Ivan Khurs ships arrives in Bay of Sevastopol after drone attack

The video showing the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship entering the bay after the ship repulsed an unmanned boat attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ivan Khurs ships arrives in Bay of Sevastopol after drone attack
The video that was posted on Mash Telegram channel shows the ship entering the Bay of Sevastopol under her own steam. The ship has no visible damage. One can also see people moving around the ship.

On May 24, at 5:30 a. m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the Ivan Khurs ship that was guarding the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines. Three unmanned speedboats participated in the attack. The ship destroyed the enemy boats by attacking them with on board weapons.

