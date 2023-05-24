Three drones attack Russian reconnaissance ship in Black Sea

Incidents

On May 24, three UAVs attacked the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship in the southern area of the Black Sea, military analysts of Rybar Telegram channel said.

Photo: kchf.ru

The attack on the reconnaissance ship occurred after the ship passed through the Bosphorus. The drone attack took place 40 nautical miles north of the strait. The attack was repelled. The ship did not receive any damage.

The attack took place at 5:30 a. m., analysts said.

The Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship is part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The ships of this type ensure communications, manage the fleet and solve special tasks. The equipment of the ship is capable of detecting radio signals over a wide range of frequencies locating their source.