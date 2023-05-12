World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

The West continues pouring weapons into Ukraine, but Russia is ready – Kremlin

World

Western countries will continue pouring their weapons into Ukraine, but Russia is ready for it, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, May 12, TASS reports. 

The West continues pouring weapons into Ukraine, but Russia is ready – Kremlin
Photo: flickr. com

“The countries of the collective West continue and will continue pouring their weapons into Ukraine. This is bad," Peskov said adding that Russia was prepared for it. 

On May 11, it was reported that the UK delivered several long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine shortly before the counteroffensive. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace later confirmed the reports. 

The Kremlin said that Russia was ready to respond accordingly to the supplies of long-range missiles to Kyiv. 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Western weapons get destroyed before they reach Ukraine front line

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroy most of the weapons that the West supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine even before they get delivered to the front line

Russian forces destroy most of foreign weapons that get shipped to Ukraine
Putin clears up situation with PMC Wagner
PMC Wagner stays in Bakhmut
Scorched debris of NATO weapons in Bakhmut captured on video
Foreign leaders try to make Ukraine start negotiating on Russia's terms
European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction Mahboob A. Khawaja Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up Anton Kulikov
USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
The fate of European croissants depends on the outcome of Ukrainian crisis
Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
Last materials
The West continues pouring weapons into Ukraine, but Russia is ready – Kremlin
Ukraine goes on offensive, Russia repels all attacks
European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question
Putin clears up situation with PMC Wagner
Russian forces destroy most of foreign weapons that get shipped to Ukraine
Video shows wrecked NATO weapons in Bakhmut
USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction
Foreign countries launch major campaign to make Ukraine negotiate with Russia
Zelensky delays Ukraine's counteroffensive
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X