The West continues pouring weapons into Ukraine, but Russia is ready – Kremlin

Western countries will continue pouring their weapons into Ukraine, but Russia is ready for it, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, May 12, TASS reports.

Photo: flickr. com

“The countries of the collective West continue and will continue pouring their weapons into Ukraine. This is bad," Peskov said adding that Russia was prepared for it.

On May 11, it was reported that the UK delivered several long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine shortly before the counteroffensive. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace later confirmed the reports.

The Kremlin said that Russia was ready to respond accordingly to the supplies of long-range missiles to Kyiv.