UK supplies Storm Shadow long range missiles to Ukraine

The UK shipped several Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine ahead of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, CNN reports with reference to senior Western officials.

Photo: pixabay.com

The Storm Shadow destruction range reaches 300 kilometres. Such missiles are capable of striking deep into Russian-held territories in eastern Ukraine, CNN said.

Kyiv guaranteed that it would use the delivered missiles only on the sovereign territory of Ukraine, but not on the territory of Russia. It is worthy of note that the UK does not recognise Crimea as part of the Russian territory.

Russia responds to Storm Shadow supplies

Russia is ready to adequately respond to the supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Moscow treats such a possibility negatively, he said.

“This will require an adequate response from our military, who, from a military point of view, will make appropriate decisions against this background,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley conducted a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington. As a result of the meeting Cleverley said that the UK and the USA would create a coalition to restore Ukraine after the end of the military conflict in the country.