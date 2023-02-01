USA's PMC Mozart leaving Ukraine

US-based PMC Mozart that trains Ukrainian soldiers is leaving Ukraine, Andy Milburn, the head of the private military company said.

At the same time, however, he said that the group would continue to work under a different name. The last day of PMC Mozart operation ended on January 31.

"The fact that the name and organization became the subject of a lawsuit was too much a distraction from our main mission: training Ukrainian soldiers and protecting civilians from danger,” Milburn wrote on social media.

On January 23, it was reported that Milburn and PMC Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bain had a disagreement over donations. Bain accused the PMC manager of misappropriation, embezzlement and misdirection of Mozart's donations.